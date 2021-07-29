Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Electric Jellyfish
  4. Electric Jellyfish Reviews

Electric Jellyfish reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Electric Jellyfish.

Electric Jellyfish effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Electric Jellyfish near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...