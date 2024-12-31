Electric Peanut Butter Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Electric Peanut Butter Cookies.

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain effects

4 real people

Feelings

Uplifted

Focused

Happy

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain flavors

Diesel

Pine

Earthy

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain helps with

  • Eye pressure
    25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies reviews

Yesterday
amazing smoke ! clean pine cookie taste ,, definitely high in potency!! rlly good if u got nothing to do tryna chill
November 14, 2024
Harvested 3-4-24 by Pincanna; Branded Squintz Smallz; Michigan. 26.72% ThC, 0.05% CBD, 2.23% Terp, 30.05% ThcA, 32.23% Cannaboids. Pungeant sweetness, no sour smells. Flowery and citrus scents, also has a "high pitched" smell of chemical like drying paint, pine crisp. Limerick green with black raspberry mini-postules in dense buds. Strong sour diesel taste, smooth smoke with flavor, not a boring hybrid. Strong pine nasal sensation of a Sativa, back of the head euphoria. Extremity pain relief, body high. Relaxed, calm, smooth, but jo couch lock, not smashed and wasted.

