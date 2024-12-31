stock photo similar to Electric Peanut Butter Cookies
Hybrid THC 25.7%

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Negatives:
  • Helps with:

  • Electric Peanut Butter Cookies effects are mostly calming.

    Electric Peanut Butter Cookies potency is higher THC than average.

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies is a hybrid weed strain bred by Galenas from a genetic cross of San Francisco Cookie Cut x Gorilla Butter. This strain has the nutty terps of its namesake, with citrus, pine, and earth in the mix. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Electric Peanut Butter Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain effects

Feelings

Uplifted

Focused

Happy

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain flavors

Diesel

Pine

Earthy

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain helps with

  • Eye pressure
    25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain reviews

Yesterday
amazing smoke ! clean pine cookie taste ,, definitely high in potency!! rlly good if u got nothing to do tryna chill
November 14, 2024
Harvested 3-4-24 by Pincanna; Branded Squintz Smallz; Michigan. 26.72% ThC, 0.05% CBD, 2.23% Terp, 30.05% ThcA, 32.23% Cannaboids. Pungeant sweetness, no sour smells. Flowery and citrus scents, also has a "high pitched" smell of chemical like drying paint, pine crisp. Limerick green with black raspberry mini-postules in dense buds. Strong sour diesel taste, smooth smoke with flavor, not a boring hybrid. Strong pine nasal sensation of a Sativa, back of the head euphoria. Extremity pain relief, body high. Relaxed, calm, smooth, but jo couch lock, not smashed and wasted.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Electric Peanut Butter Cookies strain genetics

First strain parent
Gsc
GSC
parent
Second strain parent
GBu
Gorilla Butter
parent
Electric Peanut Butter Cookies
EPBC
Electric Peanut Butter Cookies