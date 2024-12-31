Harvested 3-4-24 by Pincanna; Branded Squintz Smallz; Michigan. 26.72% ThC, 0.05% CBD, 2.23% Terp, 30.05% ThcA, 32.23% Cannaboids. Pungeant sweetness, no sour smells. Flowery and citrus scents, also has a "high pitched" smell of chemical like drying paint, pine crisp. Limerick green with black raspberry mini-postules in dense buds. Strong sour diesel taste, smooth smoke with flavor, not a boring hybrid. Strong pine nasal sensation of a Sativa, back of the head euphoria. Extremity pain relief, body high. Relaxed, calm, smooth, but jo couch lock, not smashed and wasted.