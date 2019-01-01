ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Elevated OG
  • Leafly flower of Elevated OG

Hybrid

Elevated OG

Elevated OG

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Elevated OG is a cross between BTY (Better Than Yours) OG and Face Off OG Bx1. Mixing the flavors and potency of these two strains offers an intense high that transports your mind, leaving you on a different planet.

Reviews

2

No reviews yet.
write a review