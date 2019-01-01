Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Created by Archive Seed Bank, Elevated OG is a cross between BTY (Better Than Yours) OG and Face Off OG Bx1. Mixing the flavors and potency of these two strains offers an intense high that transports your mind, leaving you on a different planet.