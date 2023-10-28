Elote, aka Street Corn, is a hybrid cannabis strain by Light Seeker Seeds made from a genetic cross of Francos Lemon Cheese x MAC Stomper x Kosher Kush. Elote is fairly easy to grow and yields well, with a strong funk of cheese and lime for both the nose and palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Elote, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







