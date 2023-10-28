Elote
Elote effects are mostly energizing.
Elote, aka Street Corn, is a hybrid cannabis strain by Light Seeker Seeds made from a genetic cross of Francos Lemon Cheese x MAC Stomper x Kosher Kush. Elote is fairly easy to grow and yields well, with a strong funk of cheese and lime for both the nose and palate. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Elote, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Elote strain effects
Elote strain flavors
Elote strain reviews(1)
L........s
October 28, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
It’s a long flowering strain in today’s market seeing as it can go 11 to 12 weeks on some phenotypes but some are 9 to 10 and they all produce a very heavy cheesy lemon lime smell with a great balanced head high good for getting chores done