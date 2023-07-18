Emergen C reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Emergen C.
Emergen C strain effects
p........5
July 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This strain is sweet tasting, light, and stinky. I definitely recommend. Some strains make me weak, or get me totally scatter brained, but I love this sh*t! It makes me feel hyper focused, confident, and creative.
b........s
July 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
sweet and fresh tasting! somehow the flower i got was only 6 months old and it was very peachy
7........x
September 9, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Nice strain to smoke; it has a smooth, pine-citrus-y flavor profile. I’m a med user and this strain helps with pain, as well as symptoms related to cPTSD & anxiety. It also helps a little with my ADHD, although that wasn’t one of the dominant points to make. Try it out; I definitely recommend. 👍🏼
b........3
July 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
tasted just like oranges i wish i could find it in MA
n........r
January 19, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I feel floaty, light, and everything nice. Very relaxed, but still mentally alert and motivated enough to conquer some chores or get deep into an art project. Then again, I could spend the entire day just looking out the window with a sense of calming content. Consumed as a concentrate with a dab pen. The hit was smooth with an earthy citrus flavor that reminds me of orange zest.
d........0
September 1, 2023
Euphoric
Talkative
Uplifted
Was in Thailand and the bud tender highly recommended. I have some solid tolerances but this strain slipped under my guard and bit me on the bum. Was a great smoke smooth, and the after taste of a bong hit was an incredible citrus taste. I got a feeling this strain might really take off.
M........z
November 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
I dabbed this and I am very impressed. I got it because I love sunset Sherbert and anything mixed with it. RS-11 being my favorite. This is RS 11s fonzy. If you’re old enough to get that reference kudus to you. 😂 ANYWAY! This is very delicious. It is a harsh vanilla tea punch in the middle of an orange creamsicle flavor for the dab. I bet it wouldn’t be so harsh if I didn’t take such a huge hit lol. Be sure to grab this if you can. What a treat. Thank you verdiggity organics Vermont for this experience.
c........a
June 22, 2024
I’m sad I was excited but this strain was not for me. Couldn’t even finish my bowl. The taste was so bad!