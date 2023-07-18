I dabbed this and I am very impressed. I got it because I love sunset Sherbert and anything mixed with it. RS-11 being my favorite. This is RS 11s fonzy. If you’re old enough to get that reference kudus to you. 😂 ANYWAY! This is very delicious. It is a harsh vanilla tea punch in the middle of an orange creamsicle flavor for the dab. I bet it wouldn’t be so harsh if I didn’t take such a huge hit lol. Be sure to grab this if you can. What a treat. Thank you verdiggity organics Vermont for this experience.