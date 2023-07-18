Emergen C reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Emergen C.

Emergen C strain effects

Feelings

Talkative

Focused

Energetic

Emergen C strain helps with

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Nausea
Emergen C reviews

July 18, 2023
This strain is sweet tasting, light, and stinky. I definitely recommend. Some strains make me weak, or get me totally scatter brained, but I love this sh*t! It makes me feel hyper focused, confident, and creative.
July 15, 2023
sweet and fresh tasting! somehow the flower i got was only 6 months old and it was very peachy
September 9, 2023
Nice strain to smoke; it has a smooth, pine-citrus-y flavor profile. I’m a med user and this strain helps with pain, as well as symptoms related to cPTSD & anxiety. It also helps a little with my ADHD, although that wasn’t one of the dominant points to make. Try it out; I definitely recommend. 👍🏼
July 30, 2023
tasted just like oranges i wish i could find it in MA
January 19, 2024
I feel floaty, light, and everything nice. Very relaxed, but still mentally alert and motivated enough to conquer some chores or get deep into an art project. Then again, I could spend the entire day just looking out the window with a sense of calming content. Consumed as a concentrate with a dab pen. The hit was smooth with an earthy citrus flavor that reminds me of orange zest.
September 1, 2023
Was in Thailand and the bud tender highly recommended. I have some solid tolerances but this strain slipped under my guard and bit me on the bum. Was a great smoke smooth, and the after taste of a bong hit was an incredible citrus taste. I got a feeling this strain might really take off.
November 8, 2024
I dabbed this and I am very impressed. I got it because I love sunset Sherbert and anything mixed with it. RS-11 being my favorite. This is RS 11s fonzy. If you’re old enough to get that reference kudus to you. 😂 ANYWAY! This is very delicious. It is a harsh vanilla tea punch in the middle of an orange creamsicle flavor for the dab. I bet it wouldn’t be so harsh if I didn’t take such a huge hit lol. Be sure to grab this if you can. What a treat. Thank you verdiggity organics Vermont for this experience.
June 22, 2024
I’m sad I was excited but this strain was not for me. Couldn’t even finish my bowl. The taste was so bad!

