Hybrid

Emergen C

aka Emergency

Emergen-C is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Orange Push Pop and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Emergen-C is a citrus powerhouse that smells like a freshly opened orange juice bottle. It has a dense, sticky structure and a diverse range of terpenes that will lift your mood and spark creativity for an aromatic and productive smoke session. Emergen-C is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Emergen-C effects include feeling aroused, focused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Emergen-C when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and fatigue. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and the Minntz, Emergen-C features flavors like sweet, pine, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Emergen-C typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Emergen-C is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Emergen-C, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Emergen C strain effects

Reported by 17 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Focused

Energetic

Emergen C strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    31% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
Emergen C strain reviews17

July 18, 2023
This strain is sweet tasting, light, and stinky. I definitely recommend. Some strains make me weak, or get me totally scatter brained, but I love this sh*t! It makes me feel hyper focused, confident, and creative.
11 people found this helpful
July 15, 2023
sweet and fresh tasting! somehow the flower i got was only 6 months old and it was very peachy
8 people found this helpful
September 9, 2023
Nice strain to smoke; it has a smooth, pine-citrus-y flavor profile. I’m a med user and this strain helps with pain, as well as symptoms related to cPTSD & anxiety. It also helps a little with my ADHD, although that wasn’t one of the dominant points to make. Try it out; I definitely recommend. 👍🏼
7 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight