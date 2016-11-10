ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Emperor Cookie Dough
  • Leafly flower of Emperor Cookie Dough

Hybrid

Emperor Cookie Dough

Emperor Cookie Dough

Emperor Cookie Dough was dubbed one of the strongest strains of 2016 by High Times. This potent cross of Emperor OG and Girl Scout Cookies yields severely resinous buds that reek of cookie dough. If the smell and potency don’t have you elbow deep in a jar of these nuggets, the appearance of these glittering green buds will. Expect traditional GSC effects that are further weighed down with the addition of Emperor OG. 

Reviews

28

Show all

Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
I lucked out and my friend from Cali brought me some and I have to say this strain is so damn good it isn't funny! You must try it, it's so potent, upon first exhale I feel great, I'm vaping out of a Volcano FYI. Upon the 2nd hit I felt even better, my sciatic disc in my tail bone pain went totally ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Julybaby
Member since 2016
One of my favorites. Felt happy, relaxed and still got things done. I have complex PTSD and it really helps my mood.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jenjgless
Member since 2017
Another personal favorite of mine. Smooth, cookie flavor. Great day-time smoke. Gives a relaxed feeling while keeping you energized. Does a great job at relieving my anxiety. I suffer from anxiety, PTSD, and depression. This strain gives me a great happy high while keeping me relaxed which allows me...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Noshie37
Member since 2017
I think this strain is absolutly amazing. it helps you focus and be steady. it truly is great for anxiety. I suffer from ptsd, anxiety, and depression, and after three puffs of this beautiful flower all my problems are gone. not to mention my back pain is finally tolerable.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dougletts11
Member since 2016
CPTSD symptoms minimal. Pain from broken neck low. Pain in low back/tailbone gone. Head clear. Body comfortable. A great high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Emperor Cookie Dough

Photos

User uploaded image of Emperor Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Emperor Cookie DoughUser uploaded image of Emperor Cookie Dough