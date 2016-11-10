Emperor Cookie Dough was dubbed one of the strongest strains of 2016 by High Times. This potent cross of Emperor OG and Girl Scout Cookies yields severely resinous buds that reek of cookie dough. If the smell and potency don’t have you elbow deep in a jar of these nuggets, the appearance of these glittering green buds will. Expect traditional GSC effects that are further weighed down with the addition of Emperor OG.
