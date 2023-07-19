Snagged a bag of this in hopes that it would be a good one to use after work to help me chill and relax. It provides a great little body buzz essentially making any aches and pains just melt away. It’s calming and relaxing but won’t give you couch lock. I’ve used this one before going on a walk and it was great. I also used this before playing some video games and had a wonderfully relaxing time. Just beware because it’s pretty strong. 1-2 hits of flower did it for me. More than that and the paranoia may hit ya.