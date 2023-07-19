Envy reviews
b........5
July 19, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Snagged a bag of this in hopes that it would be a good one to use after work to help me chill and relax. It provides a great little body buzz essentially making any aches and pains just melt away. It’s calming and relaxing but won’t give you couch lock. I’ve used this one before going on a walk and it was great. I also used this before playing some video games and had a wonderfully relaxing time. Just beware because it’s pretty strong. 1-2 hits of flower did it for me. More than that and the paranoia may hit ya.
B........n
December 1, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Good bud I got a 1/8 for $15
d........2
November 4, 2023
Beautiful tan buds with purple and orange running through that wheat color. Makes me think of what aliens would smoke, this strain is strong. However for experienced smokers, you should expect to feel full relaxation, Has a head high that actually feels pretty smoothing but not to where you can't think. This is one of the best strains. Try listening to music on this one.