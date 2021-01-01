Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Epoxy OG

Epoxy OG

aka Epoxy

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$0.00
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
No effects reported

Epoxy OG is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Epoxy OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Epoxy OG near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Similar to Epoxy OG

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Epoxy OG reviews1

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight