Ether reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ether.

Reviews

Avatar for Fragulator
Member since 2017
Considering the bastard at Sativa Sisters, Clarkston WA. Told me this strain was Sativa dominate. Never going back there again... It knocked me out at about 1 pm when first tried it. Damn, I only need one quarter the indica vs the sativa I like...
Sleepy
Avatar for Gcohen191
Member since 2018
I’m ode sleepy that shit ode
SleepyTalkative
Avatar for Sunfl0wer.83
Member since 2019
Good night time strain and great for pain
Avatar for idelacru7
Member since 2019
This strain knocked me out. Highly recommended for insomnia.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for thedopelion
Member since 2017
Crazy body high that was unreal. 7/7 best strain for muscle pain.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy