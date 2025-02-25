Euroz
Euroz is an indica-dominant strain from the Colorado breeder Cannarado. Euroz is a genetic cross of Zkittlez x London Pound Cake #75, creating a gorgeous plant with grassy-green buds and thick sherbet-colored stigmas. Brought to the mass market by leading California clonemakers Phinest, Euroz finishes in just 45 days, weeks ahead of many of its peers, and often tests at over 25% THC. This is a strain perfect for a relaxing night in without melting into the couch, and may benefit medical patients dealing with stress and inflammation. Euroz has a high-value terpene profile, with notes of citrus, cream, gas, and pastries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Euroz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
