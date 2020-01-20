ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
THC 19%

Pound Cake

aka London Poundcake

Relaxed
Happy
Euphoric
Coming from the Cookies Fam, London Poundcake is said to be a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting indica. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. Expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. 

Pound Cake effects

Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people say it helps with paranoid
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
13% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain

