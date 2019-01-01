ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Extreme Impact Auto

An indica-dominant autoflower cultivar from Heavyweight Seeds, Extreme Impact is a cross of Mazar Auto and Fast and Vast Auto. The plant puts off a deep hash flavor accompanied by notes of lemon and lime. Thick, intense smoke usually produces a sedative high, making Extreme Impact Auto a great strain if you’re looking to be locked in the couch.

