Indica

Mazar I Sharif

Mazar I Sharif

A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan.  In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers.  Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.

Effects

641 reported effects from 87 people
Relaxed 59%
Sleepy 45%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 40%
Hungry 26%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 20%
Paranoid 10%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

128

Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
Member since 2013
Extremely heavy indica! For the first time I am what others have said, but never truly experienced this Couch-Lock! Even typing these keys feel odd to me. Its a strain thats hard to get. The last I ever seen this was 4 years ago and it was only dust since it was a showcase strain. I find mazar to be...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
lovemesrd
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Tried from a dispensary in downtown Denver. The high was extremely psychedelic and spiritual in nature however; so much so that I would not recommend consuming in a crowded public setting or driving as the overwhelmingness of this bud can quickly lead to paranoia. Somehow this powerful hybrid manage...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
RobRobRob
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
One of, if not, the most potent strains found on this planet. The medicinal qualities of this tasty strain waft of hashish and a semi-sweet, mild, but very pleasant, herbaceous fragrance. The medicinal qualities paralyze the body with a narcotic, THC cloud pillow—losing the majority of nociception f...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
antennae
Member since 2012
Member since 2012
According to Leafly.com's description, Mazar-I-Sharif produces "very potent physical relaxation". I would certainly say that this is the case with this strain. I found it to be intoxicating and sedating. It definitely has that gentle stony-ness often associated with Afghan genetics without a stro...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
doobiedan
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
WOW!!!! Tried this strain in Barcelona at a cannabis club and my mind was BLOWN!!! For starters the nugs are glorious;dense, sticky as can be, balanced. I smoked two joints of this and went to the F.c Barcelona game with my friend. Lets just say that 2 hours went by and we had no idea!!!!! This is u...
ArousedEuphoric
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Mazar I Sharif
First strain child
Mazari
child
Second strain child
Mazar Kush
child

Photos

