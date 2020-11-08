Face Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Face Mints.
Face Mints effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
48% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
3% of people say it helps with inflammation
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
3% of people say it helps with stress