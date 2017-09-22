Fallen Angel by Devil’s Harvest Seeds is a cross between a Kuchi male and Shoreline female. The two distinctive strains blend well, offering a sumptuous bouquet of skunk, fuel, lemon, and pine. This strain will reward diligent growers with dense, colorful flowers with shimmering trichomes atop purple hues. The relaxing effects of this strain saddle the limbs with a mellow, settling sensation that gets heavier with continued consumption. Enjoy Fallen Angel later in the day to maximize this strain’s creeping sedation.
