Family Jewels reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Family Jewels.
Family Jewels effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 15 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Hungry
25% of people report feeling hungry
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
25% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Family Jewels near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.