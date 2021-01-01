Loading…

Family Jewels

Hybrid
Picture of Family Jewels
stock photo similar to family jewels
THC 16%CBD Myrcene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
flowery
top effect
uplifted

Family Jewels is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Family Jewels - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Family Jewels effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
25% of people say it helps with anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress

Family Jewels reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about flavors:
Flowery
25% of people taste the flavor flowery
Orange
25% of people taste the flavor orange
Vanilla
25% of people taste the flavor vanilla

Family Jewels reviews4

