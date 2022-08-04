Fancy Funk
Fancy Funk
FFu
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Giggly
Diesel
Mango
Tropical
Fancy Funk effects are mostly energizing.
Fancy Funk strain effects
Fancy Funk strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Fancy Funk strain reviews(3)
B........3
August 4, 2022
It’s not bad. I hear it’s lineage Is possibly jet fuel X’s Gelato. Unknown because Cresco has changed a couple of strange names recently. Definitely an Indica leaning hybryd. Very dank and Skunky.
s........h
January 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
One of my all time favorite strains. I’ve only been able to get it in IL bc it’s a Cresco product. So if you’re in the state, I highly suggest you pick some up!
H........f
August 22, 2023
Headache
Worts strain ever