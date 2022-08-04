Fancy Funk reviews
B........3
August 4, 2022
It’s not bad. I hear it’s lineage Is possibly jet fuel X’s Gelato. Unknown because Cresco has changed a couple of strange names recently. Definitely an Indica leaning hybryd. Very dank and Skunky.
s........h
January 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Uplifted
One of my all time favorite strains. I’ve only been able to get it in IL bc it’s a Cresco product. So if you’re in the state, I highly suggest you pick some up!
H........f
August 22, 2023
Headache
Worts strain ever