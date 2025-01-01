Fart Blossum
Fart Blossum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Road Kill Skunk and Deer Creek. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fart Blossum is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by ITC Genetics, the average price of Fart Blossum typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Fart Blossum’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fart Blossum, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
