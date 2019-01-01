ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fast and Vast
  • Leafly flower of Fast and Vast

Hybrid

Fast and Vast

Fast and Vast

An autoflower strain from Heavyweight Seeds, Fast and Vast is a cross between Afghani Auto, Skunk Auto, and White Dwarf. It produces long, thick buds that contain a soft and sweet flavor profile with a spicy undertone. Its high may come on quickly and provide a knockout punch, leaving you in a sedative high for hours.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Fast and Vast