An autoflower strain from Heavyweight Seeds, Fast and Vast is a cross between Afghani Auto, Skunk Auto, and White Dwarf. It produces long, thick buds that contain a soft and sweet flavor profile with a spicy undertone. Its high may come on quickly and provide a knockout punch, leaving you in a sedative high for hours.