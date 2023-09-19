Fat Billy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fat Billy.
Fat Billy strain effects
Fat Billy reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........l
September 19, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
It’s a Monday night. We on dat lasagna. So everything is all good. Perfect weed for life. When you need a boost of adrenaline and motivation. Smoke dat shit. Smoke it. Smoke dat shit. Fuck you.
w........7
June 23, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Fat billy , probably one of the best strains I have smoked with buddies !!! It only takes a hit or 2 and we sit around having a good time and for some reason we laugh a lot on this strain . Only downside is it is pricey but definitely worth it !
m........7
August 24, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
My boyfriend and I tried some of this strain from Rise in Virginia, they had a quarter for $40!!! But it said the THC was only 18% compared to the 38% the description of this strain says, however it got us absolutely blitzed despite being a very slow creeper.
l........y
February 10, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Something about this strain just relieves all my physical pain to the point where I feel more coordinated and confident in my movements. Helps quiet the running background noise in my head due to adhd and anxiety. Excellent strain imo!
z........r
September 22, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Good stuff stick when you break into it
r........n
November 9, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
amazing
N........0
September 8, 2023
Great taste and high and I’m a heavy smoker so best weed for me with my seizures
s........6
August 16, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It is pretty cheap in west central Illinois. $40 a gram at Rise