Fat Billy strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Giggly

Euphoric

Fat Billy strain helps with

  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression

September 19, 2023
It’s a Monday night. We on dat lasagna. So everything is all good. Perfect weed for life. When you need a boost of adrenaline and motivation. Smoke dat shit. Smoke it. Smoke dat shit. Fuck you.
June 23, 2023
Fat billy , probably one of the best strains I have smoked with buddies !!! It only takes a hit or 2 and we sit around having a good time and for some reason we laugh a lot on this strain . Only downside is it is pricey but definitely worth it !
August 24, 2023
My boyfriend and I tried some of this strain from Rise in Virginia, they had a quarter for $40!!! But it said the THC was only 18% compared to the 38% the description of this strain says, however it got us absolutely blitzed despite being a very slow creeper.
February 10, 2024
Something about this strain just relieves all my physical pain to the point where I feel more coordinated and confident in my movements. Helps quiet the running background noise in my head due to adhd and anxiety. Excellent strain imo!
September 22, 2023
Good stuff stick when you break into it
November 9, 2023
amazing
September 8, 2023
Great taste and high and I’m a heavy smoker so best weed for me with my seizures
August 16, 2023
It is pretty cheap in west central Illinois. $40 a gram at Rise

