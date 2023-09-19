stock photo similar to Fat Billy
Hybrid

Fat Billy

Fat Billy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Wilson. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Fat Billy is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fat Billy effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fat Billy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by The Holding Company, Fat Billy features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Fat Billy typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fat Billy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Fat Billy strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Giggly

Euphoric

Fat Billy strain helps with

  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
Fat Billy strain reviews10

September 19, 2023
It’s a Monday night. We on dat lasagna. So everything is all good. Perfect weed for life. When you need a boost of adrenaline and motivation. Smoke dat shit. Smoke it. Smoke dat shit. Fuck you.
June 23, 2023
Fat billy , probably one of the best strains I have smoked with buddies !!! It only takes a hit or 2 and we sit around having a good time and for some reason we laugh a lot on this strain . Only downside is it is pricey but definitely worth it !
August 24, 2023
My boyfriend and I tried some of this strain from Rise in Virginia, they had a quarter for $40!!! But it said the THC was only 18% compared to the 38% the description of this strain says, however it got us absolutely blitzed despite being a very slow creeper.
Fat Billy strain genetics