Fat Billy
Fat Billy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Wilson. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Fat Billy is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fat Billy effects include relaxed, euphoric, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fat Billy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by The Holding Company, Fat Billy features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown, but it may contain some myrcene or linalool based on its aroma and effects. The average price of Fat Billy typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fat Billy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
