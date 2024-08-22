Fatality
Fatality effects are mostly calming.
Fatality potency is higher THC than average.
Fatality is a hybrid weed strain bred by Jokes up! Ice Kream for their JUIK brand in collaboration with rapper Finesses2Tymes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fatality, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Fatality strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Negative Effects
Fatality strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Fatality strain reviews(3)
d........7
August 22, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this Fatality strain by Kream & JUIK they did a really good job with the strain! The bud itself was really good looking and the smell was even better. Smoked some in a joint and it was amazing, the flavor was on point and I was super relaxed. Thank you Finesse2Tymes for an awesome strain and collaboration I will definitely be picking some more up!
j........0
May 31, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
