Fatality strain effects
Fatality strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........7
August 22, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this Fatality strain by Kream & JUIK they did a really good job with the strain! The bud itself was really good looking and the smell was even better. Smoked some in a joint and it was amazing, the flavor was on point and I was super relaxed. Thank you Finesse2Tymes for an awesome strain and collaboration I will definitely be picking some more up!
j........0
May 31, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
It’s that