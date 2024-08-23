Fermented Margy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fermented Margy.
Fermented Margy reviews
k........1
August 23, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
Both cerebrally stimulating, as well as relaxing physically. I felt the tension ease in my shoulders almost immediately after smoking the flower. The smell is skunky fruit. Predominantly grape. The taste is mild. The particular crop I tried lacked density & was comprised of pod-filled fluffy dry spear-shaped nugs.