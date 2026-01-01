Fig Bar is an indica-dominant hybrid (approximately 70% indica / 30% sativa) bred by Seed Junky Genetics, typically a cross of Fig Farm genetics and OG Kush lineage (exact cuts may vary by cultivator). With THC levels commonly ranging from 22–28%, this strain delivers a rich, dessert-inspired profile featuring sweet fig, nutty dough, and creamy vanilla layered with subtle earthy gas. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, contributing to its sweet, slightly spicy aroma with hints of citrus and earth. The high begins with a calming, euphoric head effect that gently lifts the mood before settling into a deeply relaxing body sensation that can become sedating at higher doses. Ideal for evening use, Fig Bar is a great choice for unwinding, relieving stress, and enjoying a smooth, full-bodied experience.