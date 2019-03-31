Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Spicey, floral and sweet. This strain has the perfect high. The kind of high told about by older brothers. The purple haze of the mid 90's. This is the weed of legend. The kind of things men dreamed of creating. The magnum opus of generations past. The gift of heavens is Fighting Buddha.