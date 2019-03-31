ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fighting Buddha
  4. Reviews

Fighting Buddha reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fighting Buddha.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Tee_Kae
Member since 2018
Wow very tasty strain i taste cheesecake but it has me spaced and creating !
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for quendachiefa
Member since 2017
I love this strain recommend this for the studio for its creative energetic prowess I wish there was 6 stars
feelings
Avatar for Okamikyo
Member since 2017
Spicey, floral and sweet. This strain has the perfect high. The kind of high told about by older brothers. The purple haze of the mid 90's. This is the weed of legend. The kind of things men dreamed of creating. The magnum opus of generations past. The gift of heavens is Fighting Buddha.
feelings
