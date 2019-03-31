Fighting Buddha by Chimera Seeds is a energetic sativa for daytrippers looking to get stuff done. This strain grows tall stalks that have deep floral undertones overlaid by zesty key limes. Fighting Buddha’s buzz is defined by its mental clarity and motivating qualities, imbuing the consumer with an inspiring energy. Its generous resin production makes it ideal for producing hashish. Enjoy Fighting Buddha's functional stimulation and mental clarity to help with productivity and fight stress and lethargy. This strain is a cross between Burmese Sativa x Blueberry.