Finnish Frost reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Finnish Frost.
Finnish Frost strain effects
Finnish Frost strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
L........u
September 24, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
One year ago I stumbled across this strain and really liked it; eased pain and anxiety quickly. I didn't see it again anywhere near me until today. Robust brand. Still works for acute pain and anxiety quickly with added benefits of creativity and focus. Four puffs does the job. So glad to see it back and wish I could get White Fire OG on it's own..
f........d
February 29, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Got this as smalls from a dispensary in Missouri. They really seem to favour drowsy strains in the Show-Me state, and this was no exception. It was thoroughly pleasant and good for anxiety, but didn't stand out in any way, positive or negative. For what I paid I was satisfied.
g........1
November 10, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
One of the greatest strains I’ve had the pleasure of smoking.
l........3
September 25, 2023
Dry eyes
Headache
Please just don't waste your time, this strain doesn't really make you feel anything except craving a better bowl. Doesn't get you high even after smoking over a gram