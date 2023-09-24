Finnish Frost is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blue Dream and White Fire OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Finnish Frost is a potent and flavorful strain that combines the cerebral stimulation of Blue Dream with the relaxing body high of White Fire OG. It has a diesel lemon aroma with herbal lavender undertones. Finnish Frost is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Finnish Frost effects include feeling creative, happy, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Finnish Frost when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, depression, mood swings, PTSD, muscle spasms, chronic fatigue, and ADHD. Bred by 7 East Genetics, Finnish Frost features flavors like sweet, pine, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is d-limonene. The average price of Finnish Frost typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Finnish Frost is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Finnish Frost, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.