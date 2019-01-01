Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
OG Raskal Seeds based out of California bred Fire Alien Urkle by crossing a female Purple Urkle with their Fire Alien Kush. Buds take on the purple hues and fruity fragrances from Purple Urkle, while the earthy and piney influences from Fire Alien Kush come out when smoked. The clear-headed high allows for a relaxing physical buzz that can work great for pain relief.