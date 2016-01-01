ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Fire Alien Kush

Fire Alien Kush from OG Raskal Genetics is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Alien Kush with Fire OG. Known for its heavy resin production and lofty buzz, Fire Alien Kush will send you flying through the cosmos in blissful euphoria. Some phenotypes take after Fire OG with a lemony pine aroma while others lean more towards Alien Kush, an earthy indica that provides deeply relaxing effects in the body while elevating the mood.

Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🔥👽 Fire Alien Kush is a perfect hybrid. Alien in it's perfection with an even 50/50 Sativa / Indica balance. It is so uplifting, it has become a personal essential. It can bring hope into the worst day of your life and will bring you a smile for the present moment. It is so relaxing and calming. T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for smans5
Member since 2016
My absolute favorite by the time I get back inside and sit on the couch I'm totally relaxed. It also helps with my RLS.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for snorb
Member since 2015
Definitely fire Definitely alien Definitely kush Picked this strain up at Rose City Oreganics and the bag appeal is very nice; dark and light greens in the foliage with a frosted appearance from the trichomes. The smell earthy, slightly piney. The high is superb; clear, able to focus, complete tas...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for kevinm622
Member since 2015
One of the best highs I've ever had. I felt enlightened and ready to conquer anything. People might be turned off by the chemical flavor, but I literally loved it. One of my favorites
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for dogscanlookup
Member since 2016
I think this is my new favorite evening bud. Leaves me clear-headed enough to enjoy complicated movies and games but makes my body comfortably numb and super relaxed. Nicely rounded indica hybrid with delicious herbaceousness.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Fire Alien Kush
First strain child
Fire Alien Master
child
Second strain child
Fire Alien Strawberry
child

