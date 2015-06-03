ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Urkle

Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6691 reported effects from 846 people
Relaxed 66%
Sleepy 63%
Happy 45%
Euphoric 43%
Hungry 32%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

I take a capsule containing 120 mg of THC and its strain is Purple Urkle, by mouth as soon as I get up in the morning. I have severe nausea and vomiting post gallbladder surgery. I am emaciated, skin and bones ... 115 pounds! I literally thought that I was dying! I heard from another patient that it...
I decided to give this strain a 10, in addition to this being my first Leafly review, because I felt others suffering of my illness might benefit from using Purple Urkle. I have severe obsessive compulsive disorder for which I take a mild SSRI (by choice as my psychiatrist advised a far more potent ...
This is one of my favorite, if not my favorite strains to smoke. I was very into sativa dominant strains until I rediscovered just how soothing and relaxing a good indica is. I've come to find that strong sativa - for as great as they are (headband/sour kush being my favorite!) - tend to make me ver...
🚀...Sooo enjoyed tokin' this SexyStrain last night with my Sweet HoneyBaby!😍...Such a Mellow Gentle Laid-Back Tranquil Mellow Kinda HIGH...EUPHORIC Aphrodisia! Gorgeous yummy Purple Urkle is one of our AllTime Fav Indicas( been smokin' MMJ for a few decades)!! Made me Totally forget about the Ch...
Loving this lovely eggplant color herb. I took some in the evening to relax after my parter got home but I was still able to pick up a little and finish up cleaning probably because it is really good for my pain. I'm smoking it now from a bong right after waking up- seizure time- and my brain feels...
Lineage

Strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Strain
Purple Urkle
First strain child
Purple Linda
child
Second strain child
Fall ‘97
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

