Fire And Ice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fire And Ice.
Fire And Ice strain effects
c........4
May 24, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
amazing and yes it does make you giggly.
b........1
April 9, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
first review i’ve written on leafly.. beautiful. it’s unique there is a reason they call it fire and ice through a flavor & experience when smoked. i found this strain uplifting & unique
v........a
October 22, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Fire strain hits almost instant and leaves u with a strong relaxed, but uplifted high. Definitely wouldnt recommend for inexperienced smokers my homie greened
a........8
January 4, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
delicious
E........9
February 2, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Just picked up an ounce of this and wow does this hit you hard and fast , lite Cheese and Diesel aroma with sweet Vanilla and Plum flavors tantalize your tastebuds as you melt into a surprisingly focused relaxation
s........1
September 17, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
It is a great flower. For relieving Pain. in my back and joints I love the smooth taste. And it's a great head changemake sure you happy
v........p
October 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Love the fire and ice for the pain relief and stress relief very nice for end of day strain. But make sure you get an good amount before you leave dispensary cause it goes fast.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
h........e
July 30, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
I bought this as flower. Needed something to balance out my adderall today and was intrigued by the name. Truly does feel like fire in the throat a little, but a piney wave afterwards. Immediately feeling better. Feeling body tingles, feeling a head high. Highly recommend for anxiety.