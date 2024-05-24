Fire And Ice reviews

Fire And Ice strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Uplifted

Happy

Fire And Ice strain helps with

  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Arthritis
    12% of people say it helps with Arthritis

May 24, 2024
amazing and yes it does make you giggly.
April 9, 2024
first review i’ve written on leafly.. beautiful. it’s unique there is a reason they call it fire and ice through a flavor & experience when smoked. i found this strain uplifting & unique
October 22, 2023
Fire strain hits almost instant and leaves u with a strong relaxed, but uplifted high. Definitely wouldnt recommend for inexperienced smokers my homie greened
January 4, 2024
delicious
February 2, 2024
Just picked up an ounce of this and wow does this hit you hard and fast , lite Cheese and Diesel aroma with sweet Vanilla and Plum flavors tantalize your tastebuds as you melt into a surprisingly focused relaxation
September 17, 2024
It is a great flower. For relieving Pain. in my back and joints I love the smooth taste. And it's a great head changemake sure you happy
October 6, 2023
Love the fire and ice for the pain relief and stress relief very nice for end of day strain. But make sure you get an good amount before you leave dispensary cause it goes fast.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
July 30, 2024
I bought this as flower. Needed something to balance out my adderall today and was intrigued by the name. Truly does feel like fire in the throat a little, but a piney wave afterwards. Immediately feeling better. Feeling body tingles, feeling a head high. Highly recommend for anxiety.

