Hybrid

Fire And Ice

Fire And Ice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake, Grape Balls Of Fire, and Mac Stomper. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fire And Ice is a smooth and spicy strain that has a creamy gas aroma with hints of grape. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and uplifting. Fire And Ice is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fire And Ice effects include feeling focused, giggly, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fire And Ice when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Sunken Treasure Seeds, Fire And Ice features flavors like menthol, mint, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Fire And Ice typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Fire And Ice is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fire And Ice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Fire And Ice strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Uplifted

Happy

Fire And Ice strain helps with

  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Arthritis
    12% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Fire And Ice strain reviews8

May 24, 2024
amazing and yes it does make you giggly.
April 9, 2024
first review i’ve written on leafly.. beautiful. it’s unique there is a reason they call it fire and ice through a flavor & experience when smoked. i found this strain uplifting & unique
October 22, 2023
Fire strain hits almost instant and leaves u with a strong relaxed, but uplifted high. Definitely wouldnt recommend for inexperienced smokers my homie greened
