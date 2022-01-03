Just picked up some Fire Cookies (GSC x Fire OG) aka 'Animal Cookies' and i'm not impressed. Feels like a 50/50 hybrid to me and is more energetic than sedated in terms of effect. It has decent strength but the effect is kinda pedestrian and doesn't really stand out, definitely a daytime smoke. There really isn't any euphoria, the body high is light and it's relaxed enough you can kick back and listen to some music, but overall it's mediocre. Definitely wouldn't get it again.