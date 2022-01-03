stock photo similar to Fire Cookies
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
Fire Cookies
Fire Cookies effects are mostly calming.
Fire Cookies potency is higher THC than average.
Fire Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, talkative, and uplifted. Fire Cookies has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fire Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 28% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Fire Cookies strain reviews9
J........3
January 3, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
s........a
June 30, 2022
Creative
Focused
F........l
March 5, 2022
Creative
Happy