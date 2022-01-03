Fire Cookies reviews
- 28% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
J........3
January 3, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Head high, but gives you some tingles. Giggly high, mild munchies. You do feel relaxed when you’re sitting and watching tv, but definitely doesn’t make you melt away. You still feel like you can get up and accomplish something important lol.
s........a
June 30, 2022
Creative
Focused
Just picked up some Fire Cookies (GSC x Fire OG) aka 'Animal Cookies' and i'm not impressed. Feels like a 50/50 hybrid to me and is more energetic than sedated in terms of effect. It has decent strength but the effect is kinda pedestrian and doesn't really stand out, definitely a daytime smoke. There really isn't any euphoria, the body high is light and it's relaxed enough you can kick back and listen to some music, but overall it's mediocre. Definitely wouldn't get it again.
F........l
March 5, 2022
Creative
Happy
Amazing strain. Here in Houston we were fortunate enough to have this going around. Anything kings garden is amazing
A........d
July 7, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Look no farther, this is the one. This hybrid holds back no punches. I was surprised how it creeps up on me. Get ready to seat back and to relax. Great Netflix binge strain.
G........e
May 9, 2022
I just got an eighth of this strain and I wasn’t disappointed! It is definitely perfect for if you want to watch a funny movie or show. After about 15 minutes after I’ve smoked, I felt a intense head high that lasted for at least an hour! It tasted wonderful and smelled great too!
r........4
May 9, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I'm Good 👍 0k
m........e
September 6, 2024
Ive got Fine Cookies from german Pharmacy and im absolutly amazed by this strain its a perfect hybrid and allrounder tastes like lotus biscoff cookies. Great Strain
a........t
August 10, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Great strain makes you feel very calm but still good enough to accomplish simple tasks,I did find myself getting very paranoid at the endings of my high was in a good environment it just hit me I had to sleep it off before it got worse other than that great strain for a calming head high and euphoric experience.