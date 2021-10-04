Fire Fly
Fire Fly
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Euphoric
Blue Cheese
Blueberry
Berry
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Humulene
Fire Fly effects are mostly calming.
Fire Fly potency is higher THC than average.
Fire Fly is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fire Fly - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Fire Fly strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
Fire Fly strain flavors
Fire Fly strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Fire Fly strain reviews(4)
e........i
October 4, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
H........2
June 12, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
p........6
June 21, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed