This is HANDS DOWN the BEST strain that i have EVER smoked, and I have smoke a lot of different strains and I have quite the tolerance😅 Whatever terpenes this is made of is my perfect combo🤌🏻✨ The only downside is my go to dispo i snagged it from had it literally twice and then never again since, no dispos carry it accept 1 over 100mi away and its just a 1g preroll of it.😔💔 Wish i could get my hands on some fr🥲