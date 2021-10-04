Fire Fly reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fire Fly.
Fire Fly strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
Fire Fly strain flavors
Fire Fly strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
e........i
October 4, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Smoking this strain brought me happiness but gave me little to no motivation. Bummer. Still a good strain to sit at home with on a lazy, yet calm day.
p........6
June 21, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
It's the perfect smoke for the end of the day. I have a very hard time sitting or relaxing and this had me on the couch for hours! I am an experienced smoker and the only other strain I've had with similar effect Is a Wedding Cake. I've always been a fan of Cinderella 99 which it is bread with. Unfortunately I am unfamiliar with the Double Dutch but sure am impressed with its offspring!
H........2
June 12, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This is HANDS DOWN the BEST strain that i have EVER smoked, and I have smoke a lot of different strains and I have quite the tolerance😅 Whatever terpenes this is made of is my perfect combo🤌🏻✨ The only downside is my go to dispo i snagged it from had it literally twice and then never again since, no dispos carry it accept 1 over 100mi away and its just a 1g preroll of it.😔💔 Wish i could get my hands on some fr🥲