Fire Walkers is a hybrid weed strain made from crossing Albert Walker and Fireball. Impeccably balanced at 50% sativa and 50% indica, it offers a well-balanced and potent experience. Consumers love its ability to deliver a powerful and euphoric high, making it a favorite among experienced cannabis consumers seeking intense effects and relaxation. With a THC content averaging around 25%, we don’t recommend Fire Walkers for novice consumers. Its effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted, as well as providing a strong sense of stress relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fire Walkers when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety.





Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Fire Walkers features flavors that encompass earthy and piney notes, creating a robust and woody taste. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its sedating and calming properties. Due to its high potency, the average price of Fire Walkers typically ranges from $15 to $20 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Fire Walkers, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.