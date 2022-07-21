Fish Scale reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fish Scale.
Fish Scale strain effects
Reported by 24 real people like you
Fish Scale strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........g
July 21, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Super smooth.* Woody. Slight diesel. I can get how some would say ammonia. A slow creeper. The hits were so smooth when I first started smoking, I was wondering if I pulled properly. (*) Put me in a mood where I can either read a book, watch a movie or close my eyes and fall asleep. Not a perfect 5 but a 5 all the same.
F........e
May 5, 2022
Sleepy
Nice big purple and green nugs, breaks down easily. Nice smooth smoke tastes gassy and sweet. Its a heavy hitter like og but its exotic nice bud.
m........s
April 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
huge purple nugs smell out this world tasty smoke nice body high w couch lock b ready for your eyes too look like slits
d........1
March 30, 2022
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Strong and sweet smell, the break down is fine as in you don’t need to grind it unless making edibles. Smokes smooth strong
f........9
August 16, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Old fashion stoner high couch lock all day
J........9
July 21, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
cop if u tryna get some sleep or relax, shit be putting me out
k........8
April 27, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Tried the Cookies Co. Fish Scale 1G Cartridge with my friends. Great high with 86.7% THC content. It's potent!!! Terpenes are fruity, earthy, spicy, and minty. Odd combo but overall a great cart! 5/5 recommended :)
M........6
July 14, 2023
Creative
Hungry
Sleepy
Certified