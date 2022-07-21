Fish Scale is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelatti and The Menthol. Fish Scale is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fish Scale’s effects include sleepy, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fish Scale when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, and a lack of appetite. Bred by Compound Genetics and Cookies, Fish Scale features flavors like ammonia, sweet and grape. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Fish Scale typically ranges from $25-$45 for ⅛ depending on where you live. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fish Scale, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.