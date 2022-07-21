Fish Scale
aka Fish Scales
Fish Scale effects are mostly calming.
Fish Scale is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelatti and The Menthol. Fish Scale is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Fish Scale’s effects include sleepy, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Fish Scale when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, and a lack of appetite. Bred by Compound Genetics and Cookies, Fish Scale features flavors like ammonia, sweet and grape. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Fish Scale typically ranges from $25-$45 for ⅛ depending on where you live. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fish Scale, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Fish ScaleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Fish Scale strain effects
Fish Scale strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Fish Scale products near you
Similar to Fish Scale near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—