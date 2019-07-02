I got a batch of this and I have to say, it was definitely not indica dominant. The grapefruit head buzz was strong as hell and got me raring to clean my house, while the rest completely took care of my pain, nausea, depression, and fatigue. I had so much energy but not at all in a weird sketchy way, it was wonderful! I do know there’s no way in hell I’d be able to sleep after consuming this. I do have rather bad anxiety and this did not aggravate it at all. I was patient with my kid and productive around my house, it was like what my life would be like if it wasn’t full of shitty symptoms that needed managing. I would definitely buy this again even if it didn’t turn out to be as Sativa feeling as this, as I also love a good indica and I’d like to compare. Also warning, I have a pretty decent tolerance, I use basically all day every day to manage my symptoms, and 1/3 of a regular sized cone was more than enough to manage for a couple hours.

4 people found this helpful helpful report