FL Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain FL Haze.
FL Haze strain effects
Reported by 121 real people like you
FL Haze strain flavors
FL Haze strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
FL Haze reviews
H........6
July 2, 2019
I got a batch of this and I have to say, it was definitely not indica dominant. The grapefruit head buzz was strong as hell and got me raring to clean my house, while the rest completely took care of my pain, nausea, depression, and fatigue. I had so much energy but not at all in a weird sketchy way, it was wonderful! I do know there’s no way in hell I’d be able to sleep after consuming this. I do have rather bad anxiety and this did not aggravate it at all. I was patient with my kid and productive around my house, it was like what my life would be like if it wasn’t full of shitty symptoms that needed managing. I would definitely buy this again even if it didn’t turn out to be as Sativa feeling as this, as I also love a good indica and I’d like to compare. Also warning, I have a pretty decent tolerance, I use basically all day every day to manage my symptoms, and 1/3 of a regular sized cone was more than enough to manage for a couple hours.
L........y
October 29, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I have been a lil pot head for 4 years now. I have had many strain, mostly sativa or sativa dom, and never really had a want to smoke indica strains. Then, I smoked this!! It’s fucking amazing. I had $70 and this is what he threw at me so I was down with it. I have never really experienced something that genuinely helped with physical pain and my anxiety as much as this strain did. I highly recommend if your at a sleepover or your just snuggled up in your room. <3
v........o
September 14, 2022
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
HOOO baby this one’s a heavy hitter. super sweet fragrant flavor very reminiscent of the name. couple pulls of this shit and you will be Feeling It for sure. i usually don’t show it when i’m smacked but damn this doink had me looking like a small town white boy at his first frat party. if you got a hard job or school is kicking your ass this stuff is for you.
s........x
November 4, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Smoked it out of a 2g palm leaf..My muscles have melted into butter, I’m about to enjoy a ribeye, and sleep like a baby. Smoked it while sitting and watching murder documentaries. Felt euphorically sleepy.
Y........0
June 29, 2018
i give this strain 5 stars mainly because of its aroma of actual fruits ans berries permiates throughout. However the smoke was a bit harsh and they indica effects were a 5 outta 10 for my personal taste. Huge dense nugs of bright green with amber hairs slight hints of Purple. Def an itch that has now been scratched, another one checked off the to-do list 😉
H........e
September 4, 2016
Creative
Relaxed
Tonite I'm smoking on Fruit Loops, and indica dominant hybrid, that true to its name tastes like Froot Loops cereal - a sort of dull yet tasty fruit taste but that's what happens when they get dunked in milk, right? Mine tested at 19.30% THC and .02 % CBD. I'm definitely feeling heaviness in my head and a nice couch lock coming on, making this a very nice bedtime strain. There's a cerebral quality to this one too, and I'm enjoying vegging out watching the X-Files on Netflix with Fruit Loops loaded in my pipe. I am going to thoroughly enjoy these 2 grams of Fruit Loops but probably won't seek it out again only because taste wise I wish this had been fruitier. Like I said, this is more of a dull fruit taste, not an explosive fruit taste like Tangie or Cherry Pie has, for example.
S........3
May 12, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
If you’re looking for a strain with blueberry flavor this the one. Smoking a cartridge and every time I hit it I get higher and higher, really love the flavor makes me enjoy it so much more :)
i........m
January 8, 2024
Sleepy
Tingly
Dizzy
This strain got me SO HIGH I literally fell I can definitely say this is the best strain I’ve ever had plus omg the flavor🤤