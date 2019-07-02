FL Haze
FL Haze effects are mostly calming.
FL Haze potency is higher THC than average.
FL Haze, also known by an infringing bird-mascoted cereal name, is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that smells as good as it sounds, Tucan sold separately. This luscious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. This high potency hybrid lingers and is slightly stimulating, but overall, mellow. FLH is a must-have for those seeking heady conversations and shrugging off daily stressors.
FL Haze strain effects
FL Haze strain flavors
FL Haze strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Stress
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
