FL OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain FL OG.
FL OG strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
FL OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
FL OG reviews
G........n
September 13, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
A quality strain worth the time to find and enjoy
L........5
May 30, 2021
I 💚 this strain it leaves me so calm and focused my go to when im having to deal with alot of ppl.
u........z
December 29, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Very relaxed focus feeling, good for getting couch locked and listening to music.
e........a
April 11, 2021
very potent bud from where I purchased this strain. The flavor wasn't really fruity, more earth and dirt tasting. Which I'm not opposed 🤣 just thought it would be fruity
M........e
July 15, 2019
Good go pain control but still being social.