FL OG
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
FL OG
Frl
Hybrid
Focused
Uplifted
Talkative
Tropical
Diesel
Berry
Myrcene
Limonene
Caryophyllene
FL OG effects are mostly calming.
FL OG potency is higher THC than average.
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, FL OG, otherwise known by an infringing bird-mascoted cereal name, is an indica-dominant cross of Irene OG and Face Off OG. By mixing two pungent OGs, Archive was able to pull out fruity terpenes while also holding onto the gassy OG aroma. Its potent high may leave consumers in a calming state of bliss for hours upon hours.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to FL OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
FL OG strain effects
Reported by 5 real people like you
FL OG strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop FL OG products near you
Similar to FL OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
FL OG strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
G........n
September 13, 2025
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
A quality strain worth the time to find and enjoy
L........5
May 30, 2021
I 💚 this strain it leaves me so calm and focused my go to when im having to deal with alot of ppl.
u........z
December 29, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Very relaxed focus feeling, good for getting couch locked and listening to music.