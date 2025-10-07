Flame N Hotz reviews
Flame N Hotz strain effects
Flame N Hotz strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........n
October 7, 2025
Focused
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
Great bud!
r........9
July 14, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Good za, maybe not worth the price imported outside the US. Got it in Thailand